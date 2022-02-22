Anil Kapoor teams up with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for Thar

Netflix has announced its revenge thriller film Thar. Inspired by Western Noir genres, the film is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. The thriller will see real life father-son jodi, Anil Kapoor along with Harsh Varrdhan, sharing screen space. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. It marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also written the film.

Anil says, “Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - director of photography Shreya Dev Dube and music composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope.”—TMS

