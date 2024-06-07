Anil Kapoor to host Big Boss OTT

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is confirmed to take over hosting duties from superstar Salman Khan for the third season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He said he was ‘reverse ageing’ but labels Bigg Boss as ‘timeless’. Talking about being the host for the first time, Anil said, “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say jokingly that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting.”
