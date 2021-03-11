Anjali Tatrari finds a mentor in co-star Avinesh Rekhi

Anjali Tatrari is seen in the role of Krisha Chaturvedi in Zee TV’s show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. She has been paired opposite actor Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali says she has found a mentor. “I have been having a really great time exploring the character of Krisha. It has been a roller-coaster ride, where not only my character, but even I have grown and matured as an artiste. Through all this, the whole Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na cast and crew have supported me, especially Avinesh, who has been really approachable. In fact, I have massive respect for him,” she says.

“On the very first day, when I shot my first scene with him, I was really nervous, but he made me feel extremely comfortable. Despite having an experience of over a decade in the industry, I saw this down-to-earth guy who was focused, committed, motivated and fairly punctual. I’ve never witnessed him take his work for granted. I want to be as dedicated as Avinesh. He has really been a great guide and mentor,” she adds.