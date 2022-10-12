Ankita Lokhande joins the cast of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

The biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks the debut of Randeep Hooda as a director, who will also be seen in the titular role. Adding more excitement to the project, the makers have now dropped the first look of Anika Lokhande from the film. In the black and white picture, the actress is seen in a retro look with short hair. The makers have also announced the name of Amit Sial as one of the key characters.

On casting Ankita, producer Sandeep Singh says, “Ankita is a bundle of talent waiting to be tapped. It’s high time she be given her due as an artiste. I hope my film adds to her repertoire. I have known Ankita for years and have great regard for her as an actress.” SwatantryaVeer Savarkar has been conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, and written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda. The film will release on May 26, 2023, which will also mark the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.