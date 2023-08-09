Ankur Verma reveals he works out in green room

IANS

Ankur Verma has shared insights into his fitness journey, and the art of harmonising his demanding acting career with a dedicated workout regimen.

He is currently seen as Sanju Mehra in Parineetii. As the show’s interesting storyline continues to entertain audiences with its intricate narrative of love and destiny, Ankur embodies dedication and discipline both on and off the screen.

Utilising his time on the sets, Ankur diligently works out in his green room that is stocked with pieces of gym equipment.

According to him, the key is making exercising easy at first so that it becomes a habit.

Talking about his fitness routine, Ankur said, “While, it’s a blessing to be busy as an actor, I make sure that I make time for fitness. ‘You can’t do your job if your job is all you do’, this is a saying that is very true for actors who lead hectic lives. My job demands that I draw inspiration from my experience and bring characters to life. This can’t be done to perfection if my senses are not in their best form.”