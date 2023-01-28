Annu Kapoor admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is known for several films as well as TV shows, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on January 26.
Reportedly, Annu complained of chest pain. Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, shared that the veteran actor was admitted for a chest problem. The actor is “currently stable and recovering”.
