Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, to start shoot in UK

Anshuman Jha, the Mumbai-based film and theatre actor best known for his work in his debut feature film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, will soon begin shooting for his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in London. The film was supposed to go on the floors in March 2020.
