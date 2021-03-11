Anshuman Malhotra on playing Sameer in ‘Feels Like Home’

Lionsgate Play will premiere new series Fels Like Home on June 10, which features Anshuman Malhotra in a pivotal role. Anshuman will be seen as Sameer, a witty brat.

Sharing details, Anshuman says, “When I first heard that Sidhanta was creating this show, I was quite excited. I think Feels Like Home is my dream project as I got to work with one of my favourite screenwriters, and I’ve always been in awe of his work. Moreover, the story of this show is pretty much similar to my reality. I have lived in Mumbai with a few of my friends for about two years. So, I thought I could bring something fascinating to the table because of my experience with my roommates.”

Sameer, played by Anshuman, has one goal: “Khud ka room chahiye, bas.” He’s a freak who enjoys his own company. Though a lone wolf, he figures his way out on the show and evolves as an individual who learns to balance relationships and everything else around him.

About the series, Anshuman adds, “Feels Like Home is about balancing life. We are attempting to create something that is real and strikes the right chord with the audience.”