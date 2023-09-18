Anu Malik moved by Rik Basu's performance, compares him to Kumar Sanu

Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the Top 12 positions.

Anu Malik

While all contestants impressed the judges, Rik Basu shone bright in the grand premiere episode with his soulful rendition of O Bedardeya. His rendition of the song left everyone emotional, earning compliments from the judges. In particular, judge Anu Malik was moved to tears as he sensed the pain in his voice. Anu even drew a comparison between his singing style and that of the renowned singer Kumar Sanu.

Anu Malik said, “Rik, I would say there is magic in your voice, and your incomplete love story only adds pathos to your extraordinary singing. In the 90s, whenever the famous singer Kumar Sanu sang a soulful song with undertones of pain, it touched the hearts of everyone, and especially the lovers who could relate to the emotions of the song. And today I observed that you have a similar intensity of feelings in your voice. During your performance, I had tears in my eyes.”