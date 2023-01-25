Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra announce the release date of their upcoming film Afwaah

The makers of the upcoming thriller Afwaah, Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra are all set to release their film on the big screen on February 24. The film has already grabbed everyone’s attention with its quirky pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar.

Anubhav says, “Working on Afwaah was creatively fulfilling as a producer. Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters. ”

Mishra adds, “Afwaah is a thriller which speaks of a very important issue in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release. Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.”