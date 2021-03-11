Anuj Sachdeva on shooting with Virat Kohli

Anuj Sachdeva, who has featured in several commercials, recently shot for an advertisement with none other than Virat Kohli. Anuj says, “The experience of shooting with Virat was fabulous. There was a lot to do in the three days of shoot as we had to cover different places around Manchester.
He is quite a chilled-out person. We cracked jokes because we had to make funny expressions.” The two, who hail from Delhi, took a jog down the memory lane. Anuj says, “You feel an instant apnaapan when you meet a person from Delhi. Virat only made the process easier for everyone on the sets. He met everyone warmly and didn’t act starry at all. It was great to see him not take his superstardom seriously. That’s the mark of a true star.”
