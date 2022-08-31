Anupam Kher and Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn the demise of actor, director and writer Hemendra Bhatia

Actor, director and writer Hemendra Bhatia passed away on Tuesday. An interior designer and still photographer, he was associated with films and TV industry as dialogue writer and director besides mentoring great actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia, who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction, passed away this morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world,” wrote Siddiqui on Twitter. Bhatia was an FTII graduateand featured in films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Satta, the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj and short film Karamati Coat. Anupam Kher took to social media to pay tribute to his freind, “The song is ended…But the melody lingers on…”

#anupam kher