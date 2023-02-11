Anurag Basu to direct Ravindra Kaushik aka The Black Tiger biopic

The official biopic of the greatest spy of Indian history, Ravindra Kaushik aka The Black Tiger, will be helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Basu. Ravindra Kaushik was just 20 when he went undercover for RA&W. Kaushik is regarded as India’s best spy thus far for his incredible success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker The Black Tiger from the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, were steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make.