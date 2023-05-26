 Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes : The Tribune India

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes

Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhatt. Photo: PTI



IANS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back at the Cannes Film Festival with his film Kennedy and has once again registered a resounding response like all his earlier films, such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Ugly, Bombay Talkies and the two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, which made it to the festival.

Kennedy, which is a police noir film, received a seven-minute standing ovation at The Grand Lumiere Theatre where it was screened under the midnight screening section at 12:15 am on Thursday (France local time).

Kennedy follows the story of an insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. Kashyap was joined at the festival by his friend and frequent collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, and cast members Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, along with Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi and Ashima Awasthi.

About the film screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap said: “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making it. The seven-minute long standing ovation from the audience has filled me with gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Talking about her Cannes debut, Sunny Leone said: “I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It’s only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts.” The music of the film has been composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.

Rahul Bhatt added: “Kennedy is our labour of love. The film is exciting, it keeps you gripped. I am full of gratitude for everyone, especially Anurag, who made this possible.” The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh, and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment