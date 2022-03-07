Anushka Merchande speaks about body shaming

Anushka Merchande is seen playing the character of Mini Joshi in Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s show Chikoo- Yeh Ishq Nachaye.

The actor is aware of the success of the earlier show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and therefore the pressure of expectation in the second season of the show.

“I’m excited as well as nervous. I do feel that the kids pre-leap have done a great job and we all are doing our best for the show. I believe that the show will do well and hope for the best,” she says.

The show talks about the concerning topic of body-shaming and spread the message of body positivity. The actress adds, “Body shaming is really a very serious matter that needs to be highlighted. I do feel portraying such content will actually help our audience understand the matter better and they will be able to connect with the narrative. Body shaming does affect one’s mental health. It makes the person facing it feel insecure, not good enough and is a huge blow to their self-esteem and confidence. We need to create awareness around the topic.”