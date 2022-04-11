Anushka Sharma to shoot at four top cricket stadiums for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma, who is currently preparing to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami for Chakda Xpress, is set to shoot at four top cricket stadiums in the world. A source says, “Yorkshire County Cricket Club has just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket graph, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. —TMS