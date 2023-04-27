Aparshakti Khurana's next song as a singer is inspired by Jubilee

As much of Aparshakti Khurana’s heart goes for acting, it equally beats for music. Currently riding on the success of the period drama Jubilee, which is set in the 1940s and 1950s, we are soon going to see him in a retro avatar. His next music single is inspired by the 1950s and the song which is currently being penned, will be recorded in the next few weeks.

The video will have a black and white set up, which will also feature Aparshakti in it. The actor/singer says the song and the video will be homage to all the singers and musicians from that era.

Aparshakti says, “I have always loved the black and white era. It’s very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part in Jubilee. Now, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era. It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos I will also be seen in the video.”

Aparshakti, who is also an accomplished singer, has had many music videos to his credit. The last one was Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan.