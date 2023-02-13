Appsolutely no problem!

Sheetal

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. While it is all hunky-dory for the couples, we wonder about those who are single! We ask celebs and dating app users from the city whether they feel the pressure to be with that ‘special someone’ during the Valentine’s week.

Hitanshu Jinsi

To be or not to be As for the city, the traffic on dating apps has increased. One user wrote on Tinder, ‘Valentine’s Day brought me here’. Another one on Bumble talked about how her days were lonelier than before, as her friends were either in relationships or exploring dating apps. It eventually made her try too. Ayush Panwar, 28, who uses Bumble, shares, “I feel some pressure during the Valentine’s week because everywhere — from markets to parks to restaurants to malls—you find couples. But then I just distract myself with work.”

subuhii joshii

Matter of choice

I have never explored dating apps and always had a sort of phobia about them. But that doesn’t mean I disrespect those who use them. It’s a matter of choice. I am otherwise a very romantic person, so I’d be happy for others.

— Hashneen Chauhan, actress

Karan Oberoi

Celebrate each day

For me, every day is a day to love, so I don’t take pressure at all. I know many feel the stress on Valentine’s Day, but it’s all in the mind. I recently explored the dating app to get the perfect match for myself, but I am not yet sure if it’s the right platform.

— Karan Oberoi, model

Personal note

There’s no pressure, as people are very progressive these days. Those in relationship are jealous of the ones who are single. I am not averse to the idea of dating apps, but wouldn’t like to be on them. On Valentine’s Day, I have been invited to a resort and intend to take my friends along.

— Sukhmani J Sadana, actor

Hashneen Chauhan

Waste of time

I don’t waste time thinking about what I should do on hug day, kiss day or other such days. I have never explored any dating app. I think it consumes a lot of time and also often you don’t know if the other person is real or not. I am not going out on Valentine’s Day because there will be a lot of crowd everywhere in Mumbai.

— Hitanshu Jinsi, actor

Big no

I have never explored a dating app because I don’t believe in them. People just want to have fun. Seeing pictures on a dating app or reading profiles cannot make you feel connected to a person. There is nothing special about this Valentine’s Day. I have my family and friends, and will enjoy the day with them. It’s just a normal day.

— Sonu Chandrapal, actress

Sonu chandrapal

Just a day

Honestly, I’m not one of those who will feel any pressure that I have to be in the dating game for the Valentine’s Day. I want to celebrate it, so, of course, even if I have nobody, I will go out with my friends and family. I have explored dating apps for a very brief period, not specifically for Valentine’s Day.

— Subuhii Joshii, actor