Appsolutely no problem!

Sheetal
Valentine’s Day is around the corner. While it is all hunky-dory for the couples, we wonder about those who are single! We ask celebs and dating app users from the city whether they feel the pressure to be with that ‘special someone’ during the Valentine’s week.
To be or not to be
As for the city, the traffic on dating apps has increased. One user wrote on Tinder, ‘Valentine’s Day brought me here’. Another one on Bumble talked about how her days were lonelier than before, as her friends were either in relationships or exploring dating apps. It eventually made her try too. Ayush Panwar, 28, who uses Bumble, shares, “I feel some pressure during the Valentine’s week because everywhere — from markets to parks to restaurants to malls—you find couples. But then I just distract myself with work.”
Matter of choice
I have never explored dating apps and always had a sort of phobia about them. But that doesn’t mean I disrespect those who use them. It’s a matter of choice. I am otherwise a very romantic person, so I’d be happy for others.
— Hashneen Chauhan, actress
Celebrate each day
For me, every day is a day to love, so I don’t take pressure at all. I know many feel the stress on Valentine’s Day, but it’s all in the mind. I recently explored the dating app to get the perfect match for myself, but I am not yet sure if it’s the right platform.
— Karan Oberoi, model
Personal note
There’s no pressure, as people are very progressive these days. Those in relationship are jealous of the ones who are single. I am not averse to the idea of dating apps, but wouldn’t like to be on them. On Valentine’s Day, I have been invited to a resort and intend to take my friends along.
— Sukhmani J Sadana, actor
Waste of time
I don’t waste time thinking about what I should do on hug day, kiss day or other such days. I have never explored any dating app. I think it consumes a lot of time and also often you don’t know if the other person is real or not. I am not going out on Valentine’s Day because there will be a lot of crowd everywhere in Mumbai.
— Hitanshu Jinsi, actor
Big no
I have never explored a dating app because I don’t believe in them. People just want to have fun. Seeing pictures on a dating app or reading profiles cannot make you feel connected to a person. There is nothing special about this Valentine’s Day. I have my family and friends, and will enjoy the day with them. It’s just a normal day.
— Sonu Chandrapal, actress
Just a day
Honestly, I’m not one of those who will feel any pressure that I have to be in the dating game for the Valentine’s Day. I want to celebrate it, so, of course, even if I have nobody, I will go out with my friends and family. I have explored dating apps for a very brief period, not specifically for Valentine’s Day.
— Subuhii Joshii, actor
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...