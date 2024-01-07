Aradhana Sharma to be seen in upcoming series Video Cam Scam

IANS

Aradhana Sharma, who is a part of the upcoming web series Video Cam Scam opened up on what fascinated her to be the part of this project, and shared how she believes in spreading awareness about the rising trends like morphing and deep fake videos, which are causing significant harm to people mentally and financially.

Aradhana said that the title gives you a hint that it involves video, a camera and a scam. “However, the scam isn't just financial; it also targets you emotionally by exploiting your values, morality, and personal integrity. This is done through the use of cameras and advanced video techniques driven by current AI technology. In essence, it's a plot that manipulates not only your financial well-being but also emotional and moral values,” she says.

On what made her say yes to the show, she said, “What drew me to this project is that as an actor, my role goes beyond just performing, it's about raising awareness.”