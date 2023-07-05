Are Leonardo and Gigi Hadid dating?

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and American model Gigi Hadid were spotted at two separate parties in the Hamptons in a row.

The Great Gatsby actor and 28-year-old model were spotted at Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July celebration. Later, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service-fueled Water Mill celebration at Kissaki.

“The way they were talking to each other... you could feel the energy,” a source explained. The couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 during a Fashion Week in New York City.

They were seen at a dinner with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful in Milan in February, dining with a large group in NYC in May, and arriving separately at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on the same night in June. — ANI