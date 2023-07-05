Are Leonardo and Gigi Hadid dating?

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and American model Gigi Hadid were spotted at two separate parties in the Hamptons in a row.
The Great Gatsby actor and 28-year-old model were spotted at Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July celebration. Later, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service-fueled Water Mill celebration at Kissaki.
“The way they were talking to each other... you could feel the energy,” a source explained. The couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 during a Fashion Week in New York City.
They were seen at a dinner with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful in Milan in February, dining with a large group in NYC in May, and arriving separately at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on the same night in June. — ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states