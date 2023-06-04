Are you quiz-ready?: Siddhartha Basu to host Sony LIV’s reality show Quizzer of the Year

Sony LIV recently announced Quizzer of the Year (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge. Aimed for students from grades IX to XII for the academic year 2023–24, QOTY seeks to engage young minds with passion and curiosity for learning and quizzing. It is helmed by Siddhartha Basu and co-designed and created with Anita Kaul Basu and the team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok).

Students can easily participate with a simple registration on the Sony LIV app, followed by answering seven questions every day. Throughout the contest, participants will have the opportunity to win daily, weekly and monthly prizes, including the chance to be featured on Sony LIV. The final winners will be awarded an educational scholarship of Rs 1 crore and the title of ‘Quizzer of the Year’.

Users can find all information on the format, structure, eligibility, gameplay, steps to register, and frequently asked questions on the Sony LIV website.