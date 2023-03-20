Arjun Bijlani celebrates 20 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in ‘Splitsvilla X4’, is celebrating 20 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami. While the couple got married on May 20, 2013, March 19 (Sunday) marked the date when they first met each other 20 years back.

Recalling his first meeting with his wife, the actor said, “I met her 20 years ago at a hotel where I had gone with a friend. Her simplicity appealed to me and eventually, we started dating.” The actor shared a picture of and wrote: “Happy 20!!” Arjun is a successful actor and he always tries to balance his personal and professional life.

He added, “Life is good and it’s all about loving your family. I love to spend quality time with my wife and son. Twenty years of being together is a very good feeling. My wife completes me totally.” On the work front, he recently made a special appearance in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and will also be seen in a special appearance in the film, Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani. —IANS