Arjun Bijlani has a birthday bash with friends

TV actor Arjun Bijlani turned 40 on Monday (October 31) and he celebrated it in a grand way with his close ones. His beau Neha Swami, along with friends Mouni Roy, Rajiv Adatia and others glammed-up in all-black outfits and enjoyed the party. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebration.

Nia Sharma posted a reel and said, “Happiest birthday to someone that’s always high on life and grooves alone in the crowd. @arjunbijlani”. Nikki Tamboli’s wrote, “I’m going to miss your crazy birthday bash…But happiest birthday to you.” Ravi Dubey posted a throwback picture with the actor and wished him as well. Mouni Roy also shared some adorable pictures with her Naagin co-star and best friend Arjun. She also wrote, “Who is this guy? Life of every party, joy in every friend’s heart, cheerleader of everyone who is in his life. Happy happiest birthday my dearest Arjun@arjunbijlani.”