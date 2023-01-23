Arjun Bijlani tweets about Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's relationship status

Arjun Bijlani has kept a close watch on Bigg Boss 16 and has been posting his thoughts about the same on his social media handle. He recently opened up about BB 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s bond with Fahmaan Khan.

Fahmaan recently posted a note for his friend Sumbul on Twitter. The actor wrote, “Ain’t that a proud moment for us all #SumbulTouqeer Khan is the youngest contestant to survive this long in the #BigBoss house. Ab aur kya hi bolein? Fire haitu fire @TouqeerSumbul Jeet ke aana, aur nahi jeeti toh jaldi milenge.” Reacting to Fahmaan’s tweet, Arjun penned, “Tum toh bachpan ke saathi ho @TouqeerSumbul ke proud toh feel karoge heeeeee. I mean just friends.”