Arjun Bijlani's heartwarming journey with Miley Jab Hum Tum

Fifteen years had passed since the first episode of Miley Jab Hum Tum had aired, and the show remained etched in the hearts of millions. Arjun Bijlani, who had played the charming and endearing character of Mayank Sharma, was overwhelmed by the memories that had come flooding back. He couldn’t believe how much time had passed since those magical days on the sets.

When asked about his memories, he said, “It was a great show; it is remembered even today. Everybody loves it so much. Even today, so many people come up to me and talk about MJHT, saying it’s one of their favourite shows.

The show had not only been a stepping stone for his career but also a cherished chapter of his life. Arjun fondly remembered the camaraderie he had shared with his co-stars, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, Mohit Sehgal, and others. They had become a tight-knit family, both on and off the screen. But time had passed, and everyone had moved on to new projects and different phases of their lives.

Arjun, now a seasoned actor, who is seen working simultaneously for two shows, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and India’s Got Talent, couldn’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for the show that had launched him into stardom.