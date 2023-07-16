Armaan Bedil, who debuts as actor in Munda Southall Da, says he was nervous doing romantic scenes

Sheetal
Keeping up with the tradition of Punjabi singers turning actors, Armaan Bedil is all set to make his debut with the Punjabi movie, Munda Southall Da. The star cast includes Tanu Grewal, Sarbjit Cheema, Preet Aujla, Goldboy, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu and Malkeet Rauni.
At the trailer launch of the film, we catch up with Sukh Sangehra, the writer-director of Munda Southall Da.
Sukh, who started his career directing music videos, has directed the film Laiye Je Yaarian. So, how was the transition from music videos to films? He says shooting films much easier than songs.
He adds, “Working on film is more structured as there is a single story and a finalised cast and crew to work with but for music videos, each time one needs a new story and as many actors. Also, one has to shoot in new and different locations to bring a distinctive flavour to each song.”
Actress Tanu, known for her roles in Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, is excited about the trailer launch. This is her second film as the lead heroine. She says, “I was just 15 or 16-year-old when I first DM’ed Sukh that I would like to work with him. He didn’t take me seriously then. Two years later, I had again mentioned it and got an opportunity to feature in a music video of Karan Aujla’s song Chitta Kurta. Working with him has always been a pleasure.”
Singer-turned-actor Armaan shares some BTS moments with us. Recounting shoot days, he says, “I was really nervous doing the romantic scenes with Tanu but she made me comfortable and helped shoot those important scenes effortlessly.”
Sukh also feels that the decision to shoot some important scenes the very first day was a wrong move which made Armaan nervous. “Normally for two actors who haven’t worked together earlier, it’s a good idea to shoot scenes with no dialogues but one of very important scenes of our film with heavy dialogues was shot the very first day. But all is well if it ends well.”
The film will hit the theatres on August 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres
Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Congress’ Digvijay Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripath...