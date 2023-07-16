Armaan Bedil, who debuts as actor in Munda Southall Da, says he was nervous doing romantic scenes

Sheetal

Keeping up with the tradition of Punjabi singers turning actors, Armaan Bedil is all set to make his debut with the Punjabi movie, Munda Southall Da. The star cast includes Tanu Grewal, Sarbjit Cheema, Preet Aujla, Goldboy, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu and Malkeet Rauni.

At the trailer launch of the film, we catch up with Sukh Sangehra, the writer-director of Munda Southall Da.

Sukh, who started his career directing music videos, has directed the film Laiye Je Yaarian. So, how was the transition from music videos to films? He says shooting films much easier than songs.

The cast & crew of Munda Southall Da

He adds, “Working on film is more structured as there is a single story and a finalised cast and crew to work with but for music videos, each time one needs a new story and as many actors. Also, one has to shoot in new and different locations to bring a distinctive flavour to each song.”

Actress Tanu, known for her roles in Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, is excited about the trailer launch. This is her second film as the lead heroine. She says, “I was just 15 or 16-year-old when I first DM’ed Sukh that I would like to work with him. He didn’t take me seriously then. Two years later, I had again mentioned it and got an opportunity to feature in a music video of Karan Aujla’s song Chitta Kurta. Working with him has always been a pleasure.”

Singer-turned-actor Armaan shares some BTS moments with us. Recounting shoot days, he says, “I was really nervous doing the romantic scenes with Tanu but she made me comfortable and helped shoot those important scenes effortlessly.”

Sukh also feels that the decision to shoot some important scenes the very first day was a wrong move which made Armaan nervous. “Normally for two actors who haven’t worked together earlier, it’s a good idea to shoot scenes with no dialogues but one of very important scenes of our film with heavy dialogues was shot the very first day. But all is well if it ends well.”

The film will hit the theatres on August 4.