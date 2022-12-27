Armaan Ralhan shot his latest song Tujhe Bhi Chand in a PPE kit

Armaan Ralhan has been making headlines for playing a frontline worker in the recently released track, Tujhe Bhi Chand. The song is the second track released from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album Sukoon. Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the ordeals of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going.

Now, the actor says that it is a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us combat the ghastly times. Armaan says, “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to complete the shoot and I realised how tough it was. It was an honour to be a part of a tribute song for the real-life heroes, the front-line workers, who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to help people.”