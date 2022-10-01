Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi roped in for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Yash’

Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for directing critically and commercially acclaimed movies like Paan Singh Tomar and Sahab, Biwi Aur Gangster, will be directing the cop-dacoit thriller film titled Yash. The movie is inspired by a selfless and dynamic young IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, who puts his life on the line to perform his duty. The movie will be filmed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh’s ravines. Actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi have been roped in to play the lead roles.

Pratik Gandhi

Producer Piiyush Singh says, “Content in movies has to be compelling and differentiated to keep up with the changing tastes and expectations of the audience. But Yash is beyond all of that. It is an attempt by us to narrate a realistic story that will take the audience by surprise. The experience will be surreal and quite unexpected.”

— TMS