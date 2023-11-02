Arshad Warsi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to make its grand ghar vapsi on Sony Entertainment Television after a hiatus of 12 years.
Expressing his excitement about making a ghar vapsi on television with this show, Arshad Warsi shares, “I am thrilled to be joining the judging panel of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this year. Dance has always been one of my greatest passions and I have loved watching the fabulous performances on this stage over the years. I have tremendous respect for the contestants who will step out of their comfort zone to take up this challenge, and pour their heart and soul into perfecting each performance. It takes courage to put yourself out there and I hope my feedback and encouragement will help them become better performers over the course of this journey. My goal is to inspire them to dance from the heart and have fun while they’re at it. And of course, I am looking forward to being entertained and inspired by their talent and creativity. I can’t wait for this new season to begin!”
