With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in the city is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Mona

Morning Raga, a sitar recital by Dr Harvinder Sharma at Sukhna Lake, an art exhibition celebrating the Colours of Freedom at the Sector 16-17 underpass, Gurnaam Bhullar’s performance at Sector 42 Lake, and a solo performance by Anita Shabdeesh at Punjab Kala Bhawan—Tuesday was chock-a-block with events and performances in Chandigarh.

Scene from CHIDI DI AMBER WALL UDAAN

Taking no chances According to last order on February 17, 2022, while restrictions have been eased, masks in public places are mandatory. Gatherings are restricted to 50 per cent.

If the turn up at the three-day Rose Festival, which concluded last month, is anything to go by, we are stepping back into normal days. Chandigarh is all set to celebrate March with art exhibitions, plays and performances. With ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on March 6, an array of programmes have been put together by different academies and organisation.

Sitar recital by Harvinder Sharma at the Sukhna Lake

An artiste and stage share a heart-to-heart relationship. It’s almost after two years that I will be performing at an open event in Chandigarh today and it is quite exciting for me. I am hoping to have a good time with the audience. — Gurnazar Chattha, Singer

Hope afloat

Sitarist Harvinder Sharma performed at Sukhna Lake at sunrise on Tuesday. “It was a very different experience. As the sun rose, we played and there were walkers and joggers stopping to enjoy the recital,” says Harvinder Sharma, who for a change played devotional, Sufi and old film songs, rather than classical. “It’s lovely to see people back, hope this time it stays like this.”

“It is so heartening to be with artists, senior and junior, and paint,” says architect artist Karan Bajwa, who was a part of the workshop organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA). The Akademi has planned three to four events in March itself. Starting with an Art Workshop held at Underpass-16/17 on March 6 to an art exhibition celebrating the Colours of Freedom which began on March 7 and would carry on till 13 at the Underpass; the Akademi has plans to hold another exhibition, Chandigarh—Down the Memory Lane, from March 11 to 13, an Open Art Awards ceremony and the Annual Art Exhibition later. “It’s lovely to see the city reverberating with cultural activities. Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is contributing in its own way for artists. Many activities after Corona have suffused artists with a new energy—that they can finally take their work to the public space,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA.

Back with enthusiasm

Chairperson of Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, Atul Sharma, says, “If the audience was starved of entertainment, even performers have missed the live experience. Both are back with enthusiasm. What’s most remarkable is that even the Administration is going all out. The Iconic Week celebrations have different Akademies rolling out a cultural extravaganza.”

The Morning Raga at Sukhna Lake, day-long cultural activities on stage with public participation from March 11-13 at Leisure Valley and Parampara, a Classical Instrumental Evening by Divyansh Harshit Srivastava on Santoor, Pt Shubh Maharaj on tabla, Shree Rishi Shankar Upadhyay on Pakhawaj at Tagore Theatre on March 10, at 6.00 pm; March is full on events!

Rocking the stage

Suchetak Rangmanch, Mohali, recently concluded a three-day festival. Interestingly, three plays were staged at different venues. On March 6, Lockdown—A Love Story by Sarthak Rangmach, Patiala, was staged at the Tagore Theatre while on March 7, two plays directed by Anita Shabdeesh—Chidi Di Amber Wall Udaan and Jadon Roshni Hundi Hai— were held at the Mini Auditorium of the Tagore Theatre. The third day saw the solo, Man Mitti Da Boleya, written by Shabdeesh, and directed by Anita Shabdeesh, who also acted in it, was staged at the Punjab Kala Bhawan-16. “It’s so amazing to meet the audience in theatres finally,” says Shabdeesh.

The prestigious All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan 2022, which will start from March 21, will witness classical artistes performing at The Tagore Theatre for seven days. “It’s heartening to bring stalwarts like percussionist Suresh Talwalkar, Pt. Debasish Bhattacharya and Pt. Shounak Abhisheki for the first time to the city,” says Sejal Koser, secretary, Pracheen Kala Kendra.

“The response that Rose Festival has got is a good sign. Tagore has booking for different classical music and theatre festivals,” shares Chakresh Kumar, Director, Tagore Theatre. “Ever since I joined Tagore, four-five new troupes have been formed, which is so invigorating,” adds Chakresh, whose solo Payo Ji Mane will be staged by Angelica Piplani on March 20.