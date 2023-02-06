As Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunite, fans ask for 3 Idiots’ sequel

The cast of 2009 film 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, were present at a promotional event of a Gujarati film, Congratulations. Seeing them together, now fans are asking for a sequel of 3 Idiots. They played popular characters of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Sharman posted a video on Instagram featuring him alongside his 3-Idiots co-stars. In the caption Sharman wrote, “3 Idiots are promoting Congratulations which is releasing today.” Congratulations is a Gujarati film directed by Rehan Chaudhary starring Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh.