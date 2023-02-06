As Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunite, fans ask for 3 Idiots’ sequel

The cast of 2009 film 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, were present at a promotional event of a Gujarati film, Congratulations. Seeing them together, now fans are asking for a sequel of 3 Idiots. They played popular characters of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Sharman posted a video on Instagram featuring him alongside his 3-Idiots co-stars. In the caption Sharman wrote, “3 Idiots are promoting Congratulations which is releasing today.” Congratulations is a Gujarati film directed by Rehan Chaudhary starring Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...