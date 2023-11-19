 As International Men's Day 2023 celebrates the theme Zero Male Suicide, we meet some celebs who are all for embracing and showing their vulnerable side : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
Nikhil Taneja



Mona

Moving hopefully towards an equal world, it’s time International Men’s Day got as much hype and prestige as its women counterpart. Started in 1990s in Malta, and Trinidad and Tobago, International Men’s Day has since gained global recognition. Aimed at the wellbeing of men, the day also aims to promote positive male role models. The theme for this year is Zero Male Suicide.

We ask celebs the relevance of the day and how can it bring a positive change in society.

Celebration toh banta hai

Kanwalpreet Singh

I would like to congratulate all the men on International Men’s Day. For all the toughness and powerful attitude that we all carry, yeh celebration toh banta hai! It’s rather unfortunate that everyone assumes that men are strong and they don’t need help and support. A day like this is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate and understand us, and extend a helping hand through our struggles.

Kanwalpreet Singh, actor

Need for understanding

Angad Hasija

I feel we men are the most beautiful creatures on earth. We are strong enough to understand relationships and fulfil our responsibilities. I have learnt everything from my father and all I can say is that he is just an amazing person who made me understand the value of even the smallest things in life. Men do cry. We just need someone to understand our emotions and the pressure we carry on their shoulders. About time we accept this and be there for men around us.

Angad Hasija, actor

Things are changing

Aniruddh Dave

I believe that we men face equal pain but people cannot understand our pain because we often don’t share our emotions. It is quite hard for us to share our feelings because of societal pressure and the kind of environment we live in. We are judged for everything and it is so wrong. It is good that things are changing now. We have a day dedicated to us.

Aniruddh Dave, actor

Let’s talk it out

Govind Kaushal

As a man it’s so hard to talk about how we really feel, specially with other men. I think it’s a day when every man can just take a moment to reflect on their journey, to not be hard on themselves and open up to their close friends As men, we need to normalise talking about our real life struggles, our relationships and our feelings as much as we talk about finances, cars or the next big game on the weekend.

Govind Kaushal, content creator

Focusing on mental health

We live in a patriarchal world; I think every day is men’s day. Thus, rather on a day like this, we should talk about other aspects of men we generally don’t focus on, like the mental health. I would like to celebrate men who are not afraid to show their vulnerable side, who are kind, supportive and soft. We are still at the early stage of acceptance and talking of the changing definition of masculinity. There’s long way to see more men hugging men, or crying in front of fellow men, that’s what we aim to normalise.

Nikhil Taneja, talk show host

