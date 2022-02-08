As more and more celebs are opting for surrogacy and the Surrogacy Regulation Act 2021 brings in stringent rules, stars insist the choice should be available to all

Mona

CELEBS launch trends and right now its surrogacy, which is the talk of B-town. If Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan set the trend, followed by Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Sunny Leone, Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor; Nick and Priyanka are the latest to join the surrogate bandwagon.

As the Central Government notified the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021, which aims at becoming more stringent, allowing only altruistic surrogacy, excluding singles and LGBTQ community. Celebs share their take.

Beautiful emotion

To welcome life is a beautiful emotion. We are a country where ‘period’ is still a taboo word in some places, so when one talks about surrogacy, there has to be a conflict of opinion. We have to understand our diversity in terms of culture and history. Our problem is that in our diversity we have forgotten to understand the differences and individualistic choices. I feel women have all the right to bring a life in the world the way she wishes; with ethical practices of course! Hasan Zaidi, actor

Nothing wrong

We have left out an entire prominent community here with the discussion on surrogacy. It is more than a blessing that our LGBTQ community can be parents, thanks to surrogates. Most women who choose surrogacy do so to give back to another family. Surrogates are legally protected and compensated handsomely. This is a well-thought-out process with legalities in place. There is absolutely nothing wrong with parents wanting to take the surrogate route. There is no coercion involved and all parties are in full acquiescence. Not all surrogates are doing this for financial reasons; some are empathetic to certain women who have trouble giving birth and have suffered numerous miscarriages. I suffered two miscarriages and if I now wanted a child, I would be the first one to opt for a surrogate. Somy Ali, actor

Being sensitive

We have a mix of people in the society, some are really progressive while others just faking it. There are personal reasons when people opt for surrogacy and being sensitive is something that people should learn. Vijayendra Kumeria, actor

Personal decision

It’s a personal decision how someone wants to have a child. If there is any medical issue, one should get all the support going for surrogacy. It also creates employment for those who are struggling for basics. And if one can afford it and if somebody else is more than happy to have a baby for them, while also getting employed, what’s the harm? Now people are getting married very late and that means they are earning all that while. At the same time the biological clock is ticking. By the time you realise that you want to have a child, sometimes you don’t feel confident. A woman feels after a certain age she cannot go through this entire process. It’s okay to feel that way. And it’s okay if they choose to have a child otherwise. Pranitaa Pandit, actor

What made Kashmera Shah go for surrogacy...

Surrogacy was never a choice I made willingly. I had health issues. I tried IVF and anything and everything for years, it’s only after that I went for surrogacy. Believe me there is not a single woman in this entire world who would not want to carry her own child! This is so wrong to assume that a woman in order to maintain her figure wouldn’t want to give birth. In surrogacy, so many things are missed out on. What are my kids being fed is not in my hands! There’s no baby shower for you, your friends cannot sit around you. You wonder if the surrogate will carry full term, there are hundreds of issues. For me, my surrogate was a Goddess who gave me these gems. Why can’t a woman decide to be a surrogate for someone? Who are we to deny anyone the right to be parents, including LGBTQ community? Today women in their 20s are not able to conceive. If someone wants to help someone become a mother, why stop it? — Kashmera Shah, actress

