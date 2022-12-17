As Pathaan song Besharam Rang becomes a national debate, we pick up different shades from the warring camps

Sheetal

Who would have thought that Besharam Rang would incite a ‘rang’ debate? But here we are— six days since the release of the song from Yash Raj banner film Pathaan and it has already become a national debate!

Hiten Paintal

Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra called out the lead actress Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange bikini, which according to him is disgrace to saffron colour. The minister also expressed his displeasure for the inappropriate scenes and too much nudity in the song and hinted at banning the film in MP if the scenes were not replaced.

It created a nationwide discussion on the song and the hullabaloo definitely increased the number of views (55 million) and likes (1.3 million) on the song on YouTube.

We bring you the reactions of celebs and netizens on the controversy:

Bad politics

Actor Aniruddh Dave said, “There are many film songs in the past where actors wore costumes in that particular colour. Should we object to them as well? If not, why then a particular song? This is really bad politics. I found the song good. It is not necessary to bring religion into everything. I believe in SRK’s legacy, he is more Indian than these guys. He has represented India at so many levels and made us proud. He has contributed so much towards society than these politicians ever will.”

Aniruddh Dave

‘It’s a free country’

Actor Hiten Paintal said, “We are a free nation and one can wear whatever colour or dress one wants to, be it in reel or real life. The song is sensuous and presented well. No issue should be made out of it. Audiences and fans are showering love on it. Deepika and SRK, both are looking good and their chemistry is visible. Why make a hue and cry about Deepika wearing a bikini?”

Support in tweet

Raees director Rahul Dholakia also lent support to SRK’s upcoming film and wrote, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!”

Actress Swara Bhasker registered her support for Pathaan by tweeting in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Meet the ruling politicians of our country. If only they had some free time left after checking out clothes of actresses, who knows, they could have gotten some work done too?

Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Prakash Raj also lashed out at the protesters. He tweeted, “#Besharam Bigots... So it’s okay when Saffron-clad men garland rapists...give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron-clad swamiji rapes minors, But not a Dress in a film?? #JustAsking...”

Deepika Padukone was also at the receiving end. One comment against her was tagged by director Onir where the Twitter user asked, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking?” Responding to it, Onir wrote, “Yucks ... sick mentality. Use of words like ‘allows’, ‘tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics and spread hate.”

The other side

#BoycottPathaan and #BoycottShahRukhKhan trended on Twitter. Director Vivek Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files also took an indirect dig at Besharam Rang as he tweeted on Tuesday, “First Instagram reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Instagram reels.”

The activists of Veer Shivaji Group set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire.

Opposing the boycott trend, fans of the actor also started #SRKPrideOfIndia.