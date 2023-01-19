 As PM Narendra Modi asks BJP workers to refrain from making ‘unnecessary’ comments about films, industry experts hail the decision as progressive : The Tribune India

In the wake of ‘cancel culture’, the Hindi film industry has found support from a surprising corner. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP workers to refrain from making ‘unnecessary’ comments about films while addressing the last day of National Executive meet at New Delhi.

If pandemic impacted the industry; films in 2022, like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, Brahmastra, and recently Pathaan, suffered #BoycottBollywood on social media. Film industry has been feeling the heat and lately Suniel Shetty appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to intervene and bring the footfall back to cinema halls, as also take their request to the PM.

Positive impact

Filmmaker Madhureeta Anand believes the recent move would have a positive impact. “One hundred per cent it will make a difference, as politicians have been categorically told not to do so. I hope there is a follow-up after it as well. Now that even the Prime Minister of the country has spoken about it, and hopefully Chief Minister of UP too would at some time as requested by the film fraternity, it’s time for all of us to self-evaluate and see how they can respond in a good way to slash out boycott Bollywood call,” says Anand, who is working on her next film O Mere Piya!

Award-winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, who had recently played a key role in inviting the film industry for an interaction with CM Adityanath Yogi, as part of the CM’s Mumbai road show, says, “I welcome Prime Minister’s stern message to his party cadre and people at large to abstain from unnecessary comments on films. I thank him for supporting us, especially at a crucial time post-COVID, when audiences are finally getting back into theatres.”

Mittra, who sees the Indian film industry as the country’s biggest soft power, adds, “Our industry is leaving a footprints across the globe, but has been victim of ‘cancel culture’ and boycott Bollywood trend of late, but this very film industry has kept everyone entertained during testing times. While I am thankful to the Prime Minister, I would also request a few from our industry to refrain from creating a divide within by politicising the issue.”

About the meeting with the UP CM, he says, “Suneil Shetty had also urged the CM to speak to the Prime Minister on this matter. This news had trended nationally and across the globe with our audiences, and people at large supported our genuine request of stop victimising the film industry. I’ve always left everything and supported issues of national importance.

Our great country is the topmost priority and so the intervention of political leaders was the need of the hour. I’m glad that the country’s Prime Minister has addressed our concerns and request.”

Good times ahead

Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who has given films like Love Story, Betaab, Arjun, Anjaam, Arjun Pandit and Jo Bole So Nihaal, too hails the move. “It’s a welcome step by the Prime Minister, and is sure to help the film industry. The industry is on track. It’s all about content. Each one of us aims at making a film that people like; sometimes they don’t work, so what? Everyone can miss the mark some times.”

Director Pawan Kumar Sharma, who has given films Brina, Karim Mohammed and Vanrakshak, too lauds PM’s call. As for way forward, he opines, “A policy should be made to promote meaningful cinema. Financial help and showcasing films at the global level should be a part of it.”

