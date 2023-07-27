As renowned singer Surinder Shinda passes away, people from the Punjabi music industry pay tributes

Sheetal

Veteran singer Surinder Shinda passed away on Wednesday morning in Ludhiana and the Punjabi music industry suffered a great loss, as he was one of the very few singers who performed in the Kali singing style, also known as Kalian (Kaliyan) in Punjabi. He was 70.

Legendary folk singer Shaukat Ali Khan of Pakistan was also a great fan of his. For the unversed, the singer’s famous songs were, Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Nawan Le Leya Truck Tere Yaar Ne and Nachne Da Chah. He has worked in as many as 20 films.

He sang kalian such as Dullah, Heer Di Kali, Dahood Badshah, Amlee Da Hogiya Viah and Tikhe Kar Le Gandase. He will also be remembered for his roles of inspector Gajjan Singh and Faqeer in the films Jatt Jeona Morh and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da, respectively. The singer was also the mentor of late singer Amar Singh Chamkila whose unfortunate killing has become the subject of films.

Irreparable loss

In times when Punjabi filmmakers are exploring the stories around yesteryear akahra performers and Netflix is producing a film on Chamkila, losing one of the legendary kali artist of the same period is an irreparable loss to the industry. His collaborations have been equally popular. To name a few, Nakhro with Rupin Kahlon, Jeonde Rehn Truckan Wale with Sukshinder Shinda, Majajne with JSL Singh and Glassy Nachdi with Bhinda Jatt and DJ Vix.

Back in 2013, he was honoured by Brit Asia Music with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution as a legendary bhangra artiste who had been going strong since 1979.

Writer-director Rakesh Dhawan paid a tribute, “Legendary singers like Surinder Shinda have helped Punjabi music reach every nook and corner. Surinder didn’t need gadgets, when he sang it was on a high scale…His music is timeless and easy to remember. I salute the singer.”

Farewell, legend

Extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of famous singer Surinder Shinda ji. The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever. — Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab

Waheguru ji. Ustad Surinder Shinda ji nu apney charna which nivas bakshan. Really sad to hear the news #legendwillliveforever @surindershinda_official. — Jazzy B, singer

The untimely death of the legendary and respected Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda is the demise of melodious singing and the loud voice of Punjab. It’s a permanent loss. His forever-smiling face, witty nature and big heartedness were icing on the cake. His sweet memories, hit songs, lambiya hekaan (high singing notes) will live on in Punjab like fresh breeze of air. — Gurdas Maan, renowned Punjabi singer

The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing. The heartbeat of Punjabi people, Surinder Shinda ji is no longer with us. Punjabi music has suffered a loss that can never be filled. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family to accept this heart-breaking news. — Harbhajan Mann, singer