As Sonu Sood dons the avatar of poet Chand Bardai for Prithviraj, it's a dream-come-true moment

Mona

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is stepping into the shoes of Chand Bardai, the court poet of King Prithviraj Chauhan in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film. As Akshay Kumar takes on the mantle of the film Prithviraj, due to release on June 3, the man from Moga opens up on playing this dream role, Roadies stint and life’s unrealised goals.

“The experience of working in Prithviraj was phenomenal,” says Sonu. “It’s like you get what you dream of, and then to shoulder that responsibility is one special journey.”

While Sonu had heard about Chand Bardai from his mother, who teaches English and history, after working in the film, he learnt a lot more about the creator of the epic poem Prithviraj Raso.

“Sitting with our director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is like attending history classes, so vast is his knowledge regarding Indian history. His knowledge helped me to play the character.”

Dwivedi has to his credit TV serials like Chanakya (1991), Pinjar (2003) and Mohalla Assi (2018). Says Sonu, “Historical films are not everyone’s cup of tea. In Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s hands, it was an exceptional experience.”

If the pandemic changed each of us to some extent, Sonu Sood found his real purpose in life. “I had no clue before the pandemic what my true calling was. People only guided me to it,” says Sonu, who turned the messiah for countless immigrants and people in need. “I realised that there was no mission comparable to saving lives.”

The mission that started through the first wave has still been carried on. Not just on social media. Now, people come from far ends of the country show up at his house. “It’s a different kind of experience. On Sundays there are hundreds of people come with hope, and not to let it die is our earnest effort.”

Social media has emerged as a handy tool in Sonu’s philanthropic life, and he’s happy that it has moved beyond new clothes, new shoes. Sonu’s funny responses to outrageous demands from his fans also regale his followers. How much time does he spend on social media? “Whatever it takes, at time there are emergency calls at three in the morning as well.” His messiah avatar has changed the course of his film journey as well. If the offers for negative roles have nosedived; offers for positive, larger-than-life characters have soared.

“I am totally enjoying the new innings of my career,” admits the Dabangg actor. Doing Roadies is another recent experience that Sonu thoroughly enjoyed. “It was amazing to travel with people in real life. I loved that!”

Next is his home production Fateh that starts next month. “Last eight to ten months have been spent on detailing the project. It’s an action film.”

Also, there are other offers for Hindi and South Indian films and also for OTT projects. “Have to take a decision cautiously on what to do next. Ab to har kadam phook phook kar rakha hai!”

Any personal/professional goals that have evaded Sonu? “ Only one! Just to change life. I am planning to build old-age homes, hospitals and schools in tribal areas. There are rural areas in our country where help doesn’t reach. To reach out to such people who are waiting for change is what I deeply care for!”