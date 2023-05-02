As the Potterheads around the world celebrate International Harry Potter Day Harry, we go down the memory lane

Mona

IF JK Rowling had given up after facing rejections from multiple publishers, there would be no Harry Potter. Best-selling book series in history, the fourth highest-grossing film franchise of all times, thriving theme parks to money-minting merchandise—the Potter mania has been holding the world in its grip since the summer of 1997 when the first book made it to the world!

More than two decades on, the mania is still ruling. The first ever Harry Potter scripted television series, touted to be a faithful adaptation of the iconic books, in a big-budget, long-form production was announced mid-April on HBO Max.

Triumph of good over evil, courage to face one’s fears...Potter crazy fans, young and old alike, have derived their own lessons. Magic, fantasy, adventure and romance come together in this phenomenal world.

Today, Potterheads around the world sure can’t keep calm! On this International Harry Potter Day, we take a trip down the two- decades-and-a-half of stupendous success.

Not just a book series

As an avid Potter fan, actress Kirti Nagpure, who plays Tulsi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, believes that the best part is how this magical, make-believe community still maintains a connect with the real world scenario. “The core concept of the books is love. How true love and sacrifice can be more powerful than any evil in this world. It taught me that sometimes the best people can make the worst decisions, and that even the misguided can be changed by love. Harry Potter isn’t just a book series; it’s an experience,” she says.

Once a fan, always a fan

For actress Madalsa Sharma, the friendship between Harry, Hermione and Ron became the leitmotif. “I used to fantasise playing Quidditch with my friends,” she admits. Interestingly, the fictional game from the book was brought to life in 2005 at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont and now boasts of international competitions. “I have visited the Harry Potter World at Los Angeles Universal Studios and I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoyed being there. Once a Harry Potter fan, always a Harry Potter fan!” she avers.

The book mania

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, a series of seven fantasy novels—Philosopher’s Stone (1997), Chamber of Secrets (1998), Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), Goblet of Fire (2000), Order of the Phoenix (2003), Half-Blood Prince (2005), Deathly Hallows (2007) have enjoyed enormous success. The final, seventh book became the fastest selling book in history, reportedly selling 11 million copies in the first 24 hours of release. So far 600 million copies have been sold worldwide, making it the best-selling book series in history. The series is available in 85 languages.

The film franchise

The seven book series was adapted to eight films from 2001 to 2011. The final novel in the series was adapted into two feature-length parts by Warner Bros. The film franchise launched Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as the three leading characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively winning them unprecedented fame.

The rise, fall & in between

It’s not just been all sunshine for Joanne Rowling better known by her pen name JK Rowling. From a single mom, living on state dole to reportedly a billionaire author. Winning multiple British Book Awards, an OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire, British Academy Film Award recipient for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema with the cast and crew of the Harry Potter; if Rowling has enjoyed enormous success as an author, fair share of criticism has also come her way. Since the June of 2020, Rowling has battled ‘transphobic’ tag for her views on gender identity. The recent announcement of HBO Max’ TV show earned her yet another boycott call. She gave back to her critics in her characteristic sarcastic way!

The significant milestones