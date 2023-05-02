 As the Potterheads around the world celebrate International Harry Potter Day Harry, we go down the memory lane : The Tribune India

As the Potterheads around the world celebrate International Harry Potter Day Harry, we go down the memory lane

As the Potterheads around the world celebrate International Harry Potter Day Harry, we go down the memory lane

IF JK Rowling had given up after facing rejections from multiple publishers, there would be no Harry Potter. - ISTOCK



Mona

IF JK Rowling had given up after facing rejections from multiple publishers, there would be no Harry Potter. Best-selling book series in history, the fourth highest-grossing film franchise of all times, thriving theme parks to money-minting merchandise—the Potter mania has been holding the world in its grip since the summer of 1997 when the first book made it to the world!

More than two decades on, the mania is still ruling. The first ever Harry Potter scripted television series, touted to be a faithful adaptation of the iconic books, in a big-budget, long-form production was announced mid-April on HBO Max.

Triumph of good over evil, courage to face one’s fears...Potter crazy fans, young and old alike, have derived their own lessons. Magic, fantasy, adventure and romance come together in this phenomenal world.

Today, Potterheads around the world sure can’t keep calm! On this International Harry Potter Day, we take a trip down the two- decades-and-a-half of stupendous success.

Not just a book series

As an avid Potter fan, actress Kirti Nagpure, who plays Tulsi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, believes that the best part is how this magical, make-believe community still maintains a connect with the real world scenario. “The core concept of the books is love. How true love and sacrifice can be more powerful than any evil in this world. It taught me that sometimes the best people can make the worst decisions, and that even the misguided can be changed by love. Harry Potter isn’t just a book series; it’s an experience,” she says.

Once a fan, always a fan

For actress Madalsa Sharma, the friendship between Harry, Hermione and Ron became the leitmotif. “I used to fantasise playing Quidditch with my friends,” she admits. Interestingly, the fictional game from the book was brought to life in 2005 at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont and now boasts of international competitions. “I have visited the Harry Potter World at Los Angeles Universal Studios and I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoyed being there. Once a Harry Potter fan, always a Harry Potter fan!” she avers.

The book mania

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, a series of seven fantasy novels—Philosopher’s Stone (1997), Chamber of Secrets (1998), Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), Goblet of Fire (2000), Order of the Phoenix (2003), Half-Blood Prince (2005), Deathly Hallows (2007) have enjoyed enormous success. The final, seventh book became the fastest selling book in history, reportedly selling 11 million copies in the first 24 hours of release. So far 600 million copies have been sold worldwide, making it the best-selling book series in history. The series is available in 85 languages.

The film franchise

The seven book series was adapted to eight films from 2001 to 2011. The final novel in the series was adapted into two feature-length parts by Warner Bros. The film franchise launched Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as the three leading characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively winning them unprecedented fame.

The rise, fall & in between

It’s not just been all sunshine for Joanne Rowling better known by her pen name JK Rowling. From a single mom, living on state dole to reportedly a billionaire author. Winning multiple British Book Awards, an OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire, British Academy Film Award recipient for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema with the cast and crew of the Harry Potter; if Rowling has enjoyed enormous success as an author, fair share of criticism has also come her way. Since the June of 2020, Rowling has battled ‘transphobic’ tag for her views on gender identity. The recent announcement of HBO Max’ TV show earned her yet another boycott call. She gave back to her critics in her characteristic sarcastic way!

The significant milestones

  • International Harry Potter Day is celebrated on May 2, every year since 2012. David Cameron, the then-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, proclaimed this day an official international holiday in honour of J. K. Rowling’s literary works.
  • May 2 is special for in 1998, the Battle of Hogwarts was fought on this day. The Order of the Phoenix proved victorious, that led to a number of casualties, including Lord Voldemort.
  • From terms like ‘muggle’ to the characters, even the dreaded Lord Voldemort, we loved it all. Who can forget spells like Expecto Patronum or the ‘secret’ platform Nine and Three Quarters at King’s Cross Station in London.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies