As veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathes his last, he leaves behind a rich legacy for the posterity to cherish

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as numerous plays, passed away on Saturday. The web was soon flooded with videos and pictures of his iconic scene with Nana Patekar from Natsamrat, where his onscreen character, Ramabhau, was also on the death-bed. His dialogue from the same Marathi film, ‘An actor is forgotten, but the role he plays lives forever’ serves as a reminder of the life he led on camera.

Son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, he was also running his acting academy because of his experience and family heritage in cinema. His last web show was Avrodh: The Siege Within, whereas his last theatre outing was Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. Godavri was his last Marathi film, which was released on November 11.

Gokhale is remembered for his performances in films like Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Mangal, Khuda Gawah, Parwana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He made his directorial debut with Marathi film Aaghaat in 2010. In television, he has worked in many shows, including Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Tributes pour in

“Very sad to know about the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.” — Akshay Kumar, actor

“I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale twelve days back. I called him and told him that the poem was incomplete. He laughed and replied, ‘Life incomplete hai mere dost!’ News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! Brilliant actor and person! Om Shanti!” — Anupam Kher, actor

“One of the finest actors #VikramGokhale ji, I learnt a lot from you...It’s end of an era, Baauji RIP.” — Annirudh Dave, actor

“Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor...His craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend.” — Rahul Dev, actor

“A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale.” — Harsha Bhogle, sports presenter

“Loss of a supremely amazing artiste…Om Shanti...RIP #VikramGokhale” — Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef

“Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared a few great moments with him on the sets! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts and prayers are with the family#OmShanti #VikramGokhale.” — Manoj Bajpayee, actor