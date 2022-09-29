 As Vikram Vedha hits the theatres this week, experts share how remakes can make a mark and not tank at the box-office : The Tribune India

As Vikram Vedha hits the theatres this week, experts share how remakes can make a mark and not tank at the box-office

As Vikram Vedha hits the theatres this week, experts share how remakes can make a mark and not tank at the box-office

Vikram Vedha

Sheetal

Whether it’s dearth of original content or love for well-made regional cinema, more and more Bollywood remakes are coming our way. As Vikram Vedha, remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name, hits the theatres this Friday, we ask experts why the remake trend thrives despite many films tanking at the box-office, and also how remakes should be made to keep business afloat.

HIT: The Second Case

Old ways

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (remake of Arjun Reddy) was a hit at the box-office while Jersey was a flop show. The directors of Kabir Singh and Jersey, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Gowtam Tinnanuri, were the ones who helmed Telugu blockbusters Arjun Reddy and Jersey too!

Good Luck Jerry

Film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh explains, “One cannot blame the makers for these remakes as these were planned long before. However, they should bring some variations in the script to suit the audience.”

The Great Indian Kitchen

Filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra too believes that the human mind has the ability to create and innovate, he says, “Although I’m not a fan of remakes, they too involve imagination and creativity. But blatant copying is an absolute no.” Mittra thinks traditionally remakes worked, as big stars came on board, but, “After Covid, the star system is more or less decimated.’

Driving Licence

Story of failures

As for OTT releases, Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli (Ratsasan, Tamil) couldn’t find an audience, whereas Good Luck Jerry (Kolamaavu Kokila, Tamil) did. Instead of adding to the narrative, Cuttputlli lacked in the same departments as the original. Jahaan Chaar Yaar director Kamal Pandey says, “Some stories work in South India, but not in the Hindi belt. So, before selecting a film, one has to understand the target audience. Although I do believe a good story works worldwide. And for all those films which couldn’t create magic for the audience, be it in theatre or on OTT, it’s the story which failed, not the remake trend.”

Drishyam 2

Deciding factor

Punjabi director Mandeep Chaahal, known for films Munda Faridkotia and Nidarr, is eagerly waiting for Drishyam 2 and calls Vikram Vedha a promising remake. He adds, “There is no formula to make a hit film. No one knows what will work at the box-office. Whether it’s a fresh film or a remake, there should be something that should connect with people.”

Director of Pardesi Babu Manoj Aggarwal vouches for PS1 over Vikram Vedha, “Many remakes have been made in the past two years, such as Soorarai Pottru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which isn’t a good sign.” 

Get set to watch these movies

Original (Language-year) Hindi remake cast

  • Drishyam 2 (Malayalam, 2021) Ajay Devgn and Tabu
  • Kaithi (Tamil, 2019) Ajay Devgn and Tabu
  • Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu, 2020) Kartik Aaryan (Titled: Shehzada)
  • Joseph (Malayalam, 2018) Sunny Deol (yet untitled)
  • Veeram (Tamil, 2014) Salman Khan (Titled: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali)
  • Driving Licence (Malayalam, 2019) Akshay Kumar (Titled: Selfiee)
  • Thadam (Tamil, 2019) Aditya Roy Kapur (Titled: Gumraah)
  • Soorarai Pottru (Tamil, 2020) Akshay Kumar (yet untitled)
  • Master (Tamil, 2021) Salman Khan (yet untitled)
  • Naandhi (Telugu, 2021) Ajay Devgn (yet untitled)
  • Helen (Malayalam, 2019) Jahnvi Kapoor (Titled: Mili)
  • Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Tamil, 2016) Varun Dhawan (Titled: Sanki)
  • Anniyan (Tamil, 2005) Ranveer Singh (yet untitled)
  • HIT: The Second Case (Telugu, yet to release) Rajkummar Rao
  • F2: Fun and Frustration (Telugu, 2019) Arjun Kapoor (yet untitled)
  • The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam, 2021) Sanya Malhotra (yet untitled)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

2
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

3
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

4
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

5
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

8
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

9
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Congress rushes to find consensus candidate; 'Will run' says Digvijaya Singh as he collects nomination papers

The presidential poll nominations end on Friday

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan is one of the only two states (the other being Chh...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples