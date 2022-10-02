As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti today, celebs talk about Mahatma Gandhi and what they have learnt from his teachings

Patience & dedication: Rohit Choudhary

Gandhi ji was a great man and that’s why everyone calls him bapu. The biggest learning from him is the patience and dedication that he had. During my young days, I was very aggressive but later realised that things could be sorted without being angry, as preached by Gandhi ji. The other thing that I learnt from bapu is consistency. Keep working till you achieve your aim.

Inspirational figure: Sumit Kaul

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most inspirational figures in the world. His personal journey is something that we should all know about and take inspiration from. His life teachings would be always relevant.

Being compassionate: Hiten Paintal

The most important lesson I have learnt is that it’s not only important to be human, but be humane and take into consideration others’ feelings before saying or doing something that could hurt them. People react because they are in a different situation and it’s for others to understand that. Also, I’m a huge animal-lover, so being compassionate towards animals is something that I have always practiced.

True follower: Charrul Malik

I always follow Gandhi ji’s saying — bura na dekho, bura na bolo and bura na suno. He taught us how to keep moving forward with simple thinking and never hurt anyone. He laid great emphasis on banishing untouchability, fostering Hindu-Muslim unity, promoting literacy and more. He moved people with his sincerity and sacrifice. I have implemented his lessons very seriously in my life.

Total conviction: Vijayendra Kumeria

Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent approach was proof that he was a person with conviction. A lot of his sayings are documented, but, unfortunately, most people use them on social media posts without understanding their true meaning.

Do not waste: Arun Mandola

I read a story about Mahatma Gandhi that one day he was near a river and asked Jawaharlal Nehru ji to give him water for washing hands. Nehru ji said he could take it from the river. Gandhi ji replied if everyone thought there was enough water, it would be wasted! So, I never waste natural resources.