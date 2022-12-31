As we enter the last day of this year, celebs gear up to welcome 2023 in style

Home it is

Sneha Wagh

I hate to go out on New Year’s eve because it’s very crowded. Since past 5-6 years, I have been celebrating it at home with my mom and my sister. The celebration ends with a good meal and some cake.

It’s Chandigarh this time

Hitesh Bharadwaj

I am shooting for my show, Udaariyan, in Chandigarh. I will celebrate this New Year with the Udaariyan crew and also with my wife Suditi, who will be visiting Chandigarh. Each year brings with it a ray of hope and I hope I keep myself motivated as I always have.

Destination Amsterdam

Asha Negi

I am travelling to Amsterdam. Due to my hectic schedule, I hardly get time to spend with my family and friends. I would love to celebrate the New Year with my loved ones and create some beautiful memories. I want to make the most of this trip before I get back to work.

Celebrations on the sets

Kashika Kapoor

I couldn’t be happier to start the New Year on the sets of my debut film. I just pray to the universe that the entire year I keep on shooting and bring out the best in me and grow both on the personal and professional front.

Jet lagged after jet setting

Aishwarya Sakhuja

The 31st night will be a home scene with family. I have been away from Mumbai for over a month and since I have just landed, I would also be dealing with jet lag while the world rings the New Year in.

Team spirit

Shivika Pathak

The year 2022 brought me a surprise as I debuted in TV show Agnisakshi. I believe I have received the best gift this year. I will be welcoming 2023 by seeking blessings from my parents and would love to celebrate it with the Agnisakshi team.

A vacation with friends

Manasi Parekh

This New Year I will be going out for a vacation with friends for two days. I need to switch off from this year and welcome 2023 with a fresh start.

Surrounded by loved ones

Ankur Verma

This year started with a bang as I bagged my first TV show as a lead, Parineetii. The upcoming year looks bright and I am confident that I will work even harder. I’ve been looking forward to go home to celebrate the New Year with my loved ones. My life’s motto is to keep getting better and better with time.