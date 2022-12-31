As we enter the last day of this year, celebs gear up to welcome 2023 in style

Home it is
Sneha Wagh
I hate to go out on New Year’s eve because it’s very crowded. Since past 5-6 years, I have been celebrating it at home with my mom and my sister. The celebration ends with a good meal and some cake.
It’s Chandigarh this time
Hitesh Bharadwaj
I am shooting for my show, Udaariyan, in Chandigarh. I will celebrate this New Year with the Udaariyan crew and also with my wife Suditi, who will be visiting Chandigarh. Each year brings with it a ray of hope and I hope I keep myself motivated as I always have.
Destination Amsterdam
Asha Negi
I am travelling to Amsterdam. Due to my hectic schedule, I hardly get time to spend with my family and friends. I would love to celebrate the New Year with my loved ones and create some beautiful memories. I want to make the most of this trip before I get back to work.
Celebrations on the sets
Kashika Kapoor
I couldn’t be happier to start the New Year on the sets of my debut film. I just pray to the universe that the entire year I keep on shooting and bring out the best in me and grow both on the personal and professional front.
Jet lagged after jet setting
Aishwarya Sakhuja
The 31st night will be a home scene with family. I have been away from Mumbai for over a month and since I have just landed, I would also be dealing with jet lag while the world rings the New Year in.
Team spirit
Shivika Pathak
The year 2022 brought me a surprise as I debuted in TV show Agnisakshi. I believe I have received the best gift this year. I will be welcoming 2023 by seeking blessings from my parents and would love to celebrate it with the Agnisakshi team.
A vacation with friends
Manasi Parekh
This New Year I will be going out for a vacation with friends for two days. I need to switch off from this year and welcome 2023 with a fresh start.
Surrounded by loved ones
Ankur Verma
This year started with a bang as I bagged my first TV show as a lead, Parineetii. The upcoming year looks bright and I am confident that I will work even harder. I’ve been looking forward to go home to celebrate the New Year with my loved ones. My life’s motto is to keep getting better and better with time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...