Ashneer Grover appears in new Roadies promo

ANI

The makers of the reality show, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, recently unveiled a new promo which raised the fans’ excitement for the new season.

What caught the eyeballs in the promo was the ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover’s short appearance.

Taking to Instagram, MTV Roadies shared the promo on their official handle and captioned it, “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

The clip showcased gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants. And suddenly Ashneer makes a surprised appearance and could be heard saying, “Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai. Ki lelo mereko.” Soon after the clip was out, netizens swamped the comments’ section and shared their responses to the MTV Roadies clip.

“Ashneer Grover joins Roadies! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all” “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies,” a user wrote.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is returning as a host on the youth-based reality show. The Happy New Year actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in Season 18 of ‘Roadies’ as a host and there were no gang leaders.

Apart from him, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati will be also seen in the show as the gang leaders.