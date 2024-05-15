Ashutosh Rana cares more about character than length of the role

Senior actor Ashutosh Rana, who stars in the recently released psychological thriller Murder in Mahim, has shared that when it comes to acting he cares more about the character than how long the role is.
Ashutosh shared, “When it comes to acting, I care more about the character than how long I am in a role. Recently, I did two shows for JioCinema within just two weeks, playing very different characters. In Murder in Mahim, I played a calm but determined person who does things his own way. What’s important for me is not playing the same character twice. To really understand a character, you have to understand yourself first. In Murder in Mahim, I got to explore a new kind of person. I always try my best and stay true to the character in every moment on screen.”
The series explores a chilling murder and the dark underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). It has been adapted from a book by Jerry Pinto.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...