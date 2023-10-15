Aspirants Season 2 is here

Prime Video has announced the worldwide premiere date for the latest season of Aspirants. Exclusively premiering on October 25, the latest season will follow the journey of its characters, Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep.
As they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams the stakes are much higher in the second attempt. It is an engaging drama that beautifully brings to the fore a nuanced perspective on friendships, love and ambition.
Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Buoyed by the success of the previous season, the series brings back the highly loved cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey.
