Rakhi Sawant reacts to Hema Malini's comment of her joining politics

Hema Malini, who was in Mathura recently, was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s desire to enter politics and contest from Mathura. Kangana had visited the Banke Bihari temple some days back.
Hema Malini was asked a hypothetical question on Kangana Ranaut being a leader from Mathura. She said that she had no concrete views on it. Hema Malini was quoted as saying, “Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up.”
This video of Hema Malini went viral and now Rakhi Sawant has reacted to it. In her own witty style, Rakhi said that the news of her joining politics was to be made public by either the Prime Minister or Amit Shah but she is happy that the Dream Girl of Bollywood has done it. Rakhi Sawant said it rather sarcastically.
