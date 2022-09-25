At times where multiple mediums have opened up in showbiz, actress Apoorva Arora is making the most of it. Just a few days after Udan Patolas Season 2, she was seen in the series College Romance Season 3. From featuring in movies to creating content with popular YouTube channels, she is acing it all. But there are times when some creators are stereotyped as ‘influencers’.

Talking about it, Apoorva says, “I love my work and am so grateful that I get to do what I love. I have always wanted to be a choreographer since a very young age. I never really thought about acting, but it happened to me by chance.”

She continues, “After which I realised that it is the best thing that ever happened to me and something I love to do. I have done films and OTT. And the audience loves my work. But I believe there’s a thin line between being called an influencer and an actor, I would like to call myself an artiste.”