Attractive offers, shows and themed parties are reviving the party scene in tricity

The focus of entertaining is impressing others; the focus of hospitality is serving others — Tim Chester, author

And yet, hospitality business bore the brunt of the pandemic the most. While restaurants and bars are recovering from the losses, we find out the attractive offers, shows and themed events that are being hosted to reignite the party scene.

Past and future

Many restaurant owners have called December to be a happening month in terms of business, which went well until the Omicron cases were reported in the city. It did hamper business, says Anhad Singh Nain, co-founder of Piccadilia. On their approach to get response, “Covid pandemic impacted every sector globally but we had to be cautiously positive post omicron. After easing of the restrictions we saw a great demand and an uptick in the customer’s enthusiastic response. To keep up the spirit we have planned a string of events, like All-white Sundowners, boiler room, Sunburn Holi etc. I do see a promising and sharp recovery trend. All our events have a different theme where we play with colours keeping in mind our all white venue and go all out on production.”

On Saturday night they had a sold-out event.

Happy hours

Post International Women Day, Hard Rock Cafe announced hard-to-resist offer for all the women out there. They have come up with Wednesday Ladies Night where the restaurant will serve unlimited cocktails every Wednesday, 6 pm onwards at Rs 599 per head. Happy hours are back for the customers as well as cafes. To name a few, Qizo, The Great Bear and its Panchkula and Mohali outlet, Hops n Grains. “The popular breweries are offering happy hours from 11 am to 7 pm on all house drinks- craft beer and IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor). Besides this, Hops n Grains and The Great Bear shall soon offer an altogether new menu,” says Priyanka Gupta, director, Hops n Grains.

The cloud concept

The cloud kitchen concept, which is something new for the tricity people, has started picking up now that the pandemic has finally become less severe. In this, many chefs come together to prepare food in a joint kitchen which is well equipped. This is usually ‘take away’ or serves through online food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. A spokesperson from one such brand, Burraahhh based in Industrial Area, Chandigarh informs, “Demand from experiential dining at home has increased drastically after the omicron outbreak, which to this day remains our primary focus. This has led to increase in business by 20 per cent from January. Earlier, there were only orders through online apps, but now people also interact and put out their queries and demands which is a good sign. Also, party-goers show up late at night or at the wee hours for take away orders.” Cloud Kitchens are normally open till 3:30 am. There’s another by the name, Biryani Martabaani, which opened quite recently whereas Burraahhh has been around for over a year. A brand new outlet called Pizza On My Mind will be opening soon. So, there’s a ray a hope for some new food start-ups.

Coz, its Holi!

On Holi Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh will be live at Radisson RED Chandigarh. For those who wish to celebrate it in the outskirts, Piccadilia, New Chandigarh has organised Sunburn Holi Reload where Russian DJ Julia Bliss will be playing. Mahip Wadhawan informs, “We are almost sold out. The theme is all-white for this event.” Forest Hill Golf and Country Club and Resort near Mohali have American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari on board to perform on their Holy Crazy Fest 2022. ASOD- A State of Dance will organise a street food fest.

Mark the dates

Playboy Club-Chandigarh is bringing Canadian-singer songwriter PropheC for a live show on March 25, whereas Hard Rock Cafe, which opened last year, is hosting a music night with young and talented young singer Dhvani Bhanushali.