Author and professor, Cyrus Gonda pens a book, Trishneet Arora: The Magic of Leadership

Tribune News Service

After personalities like Late J.R.D Tata & M.S Dhoni, Cyrus Gonda’s Next in Magic of Leadership series is Trishneet Arora – A Cybersecurity Entrepreneur. The book was launched at CII NR Headquarters in Chandigarh. The book has been in works for quite sometime now and is all set to hit the shelves across India and online.

The book includes special notes, experiences, and anecdotes from various eminent personalities like Hector Balderas – Attorney General, New Mexico, Lt. General Rajesh Pant – National Cybersecurity Coordinator of India, and many more. It narrates Trishneet’s journey from the time he decided to drop-out to his first stint as an entrepreneur.

“I cannot emphasize how much today’s youth needs to hear his story and draw inspiration from it,” said Cyrus Gonda.