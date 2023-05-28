IANS

The film Avatar: The Way of Water charmed audiences in theatres owing to its exceptional visuals. The director, James Cameron, has shared that his team had to write four movies before he could start the work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

With more than 1,500 pages of notes and story beats, Cameron and producer Jon Landau realised that there was more than one story to tell. They brought on a group of Hollywood screenwriters to work with Cameron on transforming his story notes into the four films that would continue the adventures of Jake, Neytiri, and the new family they created together.

James Cameron says, “We had to write four movies before I could start on the first sequel. I wanted to map out all the stories, and then get the economies of scale of capturing the actors across multiple films and then filming the live action. The thinking was that we could consolidate the different stages of production together: live action, and then post-production. The process took months to home in on the exact stories for not just one sequel, but for a series of subsequent movies.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.